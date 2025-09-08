Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines Refine Marksmanship Skills with Rifle, Pistol Ranges [Image 2 of 14]

    15th MEU Marines Refine Marksmanship Skills with Rifle, Pistol Ranges

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brody Grafton, right, an intelligence specialist assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, engages targets with an M4 carbine during an unknown distance range at Marine Corps Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 3, 2025. During the training, 15th MEU Marines completed day and night courses of fire at known and unknown distances and a Combat Pistol Program qualification range, increasing each Marine’s marksmanship proficiency. Grafton is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 9302752
    VIRIN: 250903-M-AS577-1038
    Resolution: 6022x4015
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines Refine Marksmanship Skills with Rifle, Pistol Ranges [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

