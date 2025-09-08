15th MEU Marines Refine Marksmanship Skills with Rifle, Pistol Ranges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brody Grafton, right, an intelligence specialist assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, engages targets with an M4 carbine during an unknown distance range at Marine Corps Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 3, 2025. During the training, 15th MEU Marines completed day and night courses of fire at known and unknown distances and a Combat Pistol Program qualification range, increasing each Marine’s marksmanship proficiency. Grafton is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)