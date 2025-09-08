15th MEU Marines Refine Marksmanship Skills with Rifle, Pistol Ranges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Donovan Lott, a radio operator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, engages targets with an M16A4 rifle as part of a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program Table 5 range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 3, 2025. During the training, 15th MEU Marines completed day and night courses of fire at known and unknown distances and a Combat Pistol Program qualification range, increasing each Marine’s marksmanship proficiency. Lott is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)