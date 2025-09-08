15th MEU Marines Refine Marksmanship Skills with Rifle, Pistol Ranges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nikolas Jaqua, an intelligence officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, engages targets with an M18 service pistol during a pistol qualification range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 3, 2025. During the training, 15th MEU Marines completed day and night courses of fire at known and unknown distances and a Combat Pistol Program qualification range, increasing each Marine’s marksmanship proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)