822 BDS conducts MWD training and validation

Bbicbic, U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, sniffs a box at Moody Air Force Base, Aug. 27, 2025. The exercise tested the team’s ability to identify training aids in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)