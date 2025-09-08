Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    822 BDS conducts MWD training and validation [Image 2 of 6]

    822 BDS conducts MWD training and validation

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Bbicbic, U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, sits to indicate a scent to Staff Sgt. Jesse Kazner, 822nd BDS MWD handler, at Moody Air Force Base, Aug. 27, 2025. Regular training sharpens communication between the handler and K9, building trust and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 08:44
    Photo ID: 9300875
    VIRIN: 250827-F-JS667-1126
    Resolution: 3761x2686
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 822 BDS conducts MWD training and validation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

