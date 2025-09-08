822 BDS conducts MWD training and validation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bbicbic, U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, sits to indicate a scent to Staff Sgt. Jesse Kazner, 822nd BDS MWD handler, at Moody Air Force Base, Aug. 27, 2025. Regular training sharpens communication between the handler and K9, building trust and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)