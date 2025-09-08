822 BDS conducts MWD training and validation

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kannyd Ocampo-Hernandez, 822nd Base Defense Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Mali sweep a room during validation training at Moody Air Force Base, Aug. 27, 2025. These exercises test detection, obedience and teamwork under realistic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
08.27.2025
|09.09.2025 08:44
|9300879
|250827-F-JS667-1103
|3482x2487
|2.07 MB
|Location:
MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|8
|1
