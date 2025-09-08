822 BDS conducts MWD training and validation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mali, U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, conducts a scent search during a validation training at Moody Air Force Base, Aug. 27, 2025. These sessions ensure the dogs remain skilled in detection, obedience and patrol tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)