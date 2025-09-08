822 BDS conducts MWD training and validation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Burns, 822nd Base Defense Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Rita sweep a room during validation training at Moody Air Force Base, Aug. 27, 2025. The training mirrors real-world missions, where teams search for potential threats in complex environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)