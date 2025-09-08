822 BDS conducts MWD training and validation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Burns, 822nd Base Defense Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Rita sweep a room during validation training at Moody Air Force Base, Aug. 27, 2025. The training mirrors real-world missions, where teams search for potential threats in complex environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

