822 BDS conducts MWD training and validation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kannyd Ocampo-Hernandez, 822nd Base Defense Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Mali perform a search during validation training at Moody Air Force Base, Aug. 27, 2025. The reoccuring validations help ensure K9 teams stay sharp and ready for real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)