106th Change Of Responsibility

U.S. Army incoming 1st Sgt. Bradley Rassier, assigned 106th Finance Battalion, speaks to the formation and guests during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. During the ceremony 1st Sgt. Bradley Rassier assumes responsibility from 1st Sgt. Keith Wong. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)