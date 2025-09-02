U.S. Army outgoing 1st Sgt. Keith Wong, assigned 106th Finance Battalion, speaks to the formation and guests during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. During the ceremony 1st Sgt. Bradley Rassier assumes responsibility from 1st Sgt. Keith Wong. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 09:30
|Photo ID:
|9298885
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-FT253-1256
|Resolution:
|6794x4529
|Size:
|18.15 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 106th Change Of Responsibility [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.