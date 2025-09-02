106th Change Of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left to right: U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Keith Wong, Cpt. Stephanie Montgomery, 1st Sgt. Bradley Rassier, assigned 106th Finance Battalion, stand at the position of attention during a Change of Responsibility at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. During the ceremony 1st Sgt. Bradley Rassier assumes responsibility from 1st Sgt. Keith Wong. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)