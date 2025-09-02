106th Change Of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 106th Finance Battalion and family members, get their picture taken after the Change of Responsibility ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. During the ceremony 1st Sgt. Bradley Rassier assumes responsibility from 1st Sgt. Keith Wong. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)