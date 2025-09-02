Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    106th Change Of Responsibility [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    106th Change Of Responsibility

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 106th Finance Battalion and family members, get their picture taken after the Change of Responsibility ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. During the ceremony 1st Sgt. Bradley Rassier assumes responsibility from 1st Sgt. Keith Wong. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 09:30
    Photo ID: 9298889
    VIRIN: 250828-A-FT253-1313
    Resolution: 5793x3862
    Size: 17.37 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Change Of Responsibility [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    106th Change Of Responsibility
    106th Change Of Responsibility
    106th Change Of Responsibility
    106th Change Of Responsibility
    106th Change Of Responsibility
    106th Change Of Responsibility
    106th Change Of Responsibility
    106th Change Of Responsibility
    106th Change Of Responsibility
    106th Change Of Responsibility
    106th Change Of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download