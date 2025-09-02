106th Change Of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army outgoing 1st Sgt. Keith Wong, left, assigned to 106th Finance Battalion, passes the unit guidon during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. During the ceremony 1st Sgt. Bradley Rassier assumes responsibility from 1st Sgt. Keith Wong. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)