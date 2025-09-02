106th Change Of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army incoming 1st Sgt. Bradley Rassier, assigned 106th Finance Battalion, salutes to Cpt. Stephanie Montgomery concluding the Change of Responsibility ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 28, 2025. During the ceremony 1st Sgt. Bradley Rassier assumes responsibility from 1st Sgt. Keith Wong. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)