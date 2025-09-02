180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, respond to a Major Accident Response Exercise in Swanton, Ohio, June 17, 2025. Realistic training conducted in realistic environments, ensures Airmen maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha DeRaedt)