U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, respond to a Major Accident Response Exercise in Swanton, Ohio, June 17, 2025. Realistic training conducted in realistic environments, ensures Airmen maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha DeRaedt)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 13:57
|Photo ID:
|9298033
|VIRIN:
|250617-Z-JD639-1123
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Samantha DeRaedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.