180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training

A caution sign is displayed near a simulated incident site during a Major Accident Response Exercise in Swanton, Ohio, June 17, 2025. The MARE prepares service members to respond to a variety of emergencies in a simulated training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha DeRaedt)