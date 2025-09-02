A caution sign is displayed near a simulated incident site during a Major Accident Response Exercise in Swanton, Ohio, June 17, 2025. The MARE prepares service members to respond to a variety of emergencies in a simulated training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha DeRaedt)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 13:57
|Photo ID:
|9298031
|VIRIN:
|250617-Z-JD639-1161
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Samantha DeRaedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.