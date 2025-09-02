Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha DeRaedt 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Fire and Emergencies Services personnel, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) in Swanton, Ohio, June 17, 2025. The MARE provides Airmen with realistic training scenarios, ensuring optimal training is provided to every 180FW member. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha DeRaedt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 13:57
    Photo ID: 9298034
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-JD639-1045
    Resolution: 6847x4565
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Samantha DeRaedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training
    180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training
    180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training
    180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training
    180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training
    180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARE
    180th Fighter Wing
    180FW
    Fire Fighter
    Hydrazine Response Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download