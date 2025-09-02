180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Fire and Emergencies Services personnel, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) in Swanton, Ohio, June 17, 2025. The MARE provides Airmen with realistic training scenarios, ensuring optimal training is provided to every 180FW member. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha DeRaedt)