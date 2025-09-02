Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training [Image 6 of 6]

    180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha DeRaedt 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, respond to a Major Accident Response Exercise in Swanton, Ohio, June 17, 2025. Realistic training conducted in realistic environments, ensures Airmen maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha DeRaedt)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 13:57
    Photo ID: 9298037
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-JD639-1132
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5

    This work, 180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Samantha DeRaedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARE
    180th Fighter Wing
    180FW
    Fire Fighter
    Hydrazine Response Team

