U.S. Air Force Fire and Emergencies Services personnel, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) in Swanton, Ohio, June 17, 2025. The MARE provides Airmen with realistic training scenarios, ensuring optimal training is provided to every 180FW member. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha DeRaedt)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 13:57
|Photo ID:
|9298036
|VIRIN:
|250617-Z-JD639-1042
|Resolution:
|6255x4170
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180th Fighter Wing Performs MARE Training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Samantha DeRaedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.