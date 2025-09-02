Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kirk McWilliams looks at the World War II mural his father helped paint in 1943 during the reopening ceremony of the Maryland Museum of Military History located at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland, September 2, 2025. The 35-by-40-foot painting by soldiers Clarence S. McWilliams and Frank Schwartzlander, which depicts American Soldiers, workers, and families united in the war effort, was rescued from demolition with the help of the civilian volunteers of the Maryland Defense Force, Maryland Center of Military History staff, Fort Meade Garrison personnel, and generous donors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Lesko)