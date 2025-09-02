Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits

The Maryland Army National Guard honor guard posts the colors during the reopening ceremony of the Maryland Museum of Military History located at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland, September 2, 2025. More than 200 people attended the historic World War II mural unveiling and a dedication of the former Officers’ Regimental room to be named after the Maryland 400. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)
