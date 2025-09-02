Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The original bass drum of Walter Russell, who enlisted at age 16 and kept cadence at the Battle of Antietam in 1862, is displayed in the Civil War exhibit during the reopening ceremony of the Maryland Museum of Military History located at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland, September 2, 2025. The event marked the reopening of the museum’s renovated Civil War, World War II, and Global War on Terror rooms. Russell’s drum, which was pierced by shrapnel during the fighting in America’s bloodiest single day of battle, was donated by Chris Bloom earlier in the year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Lesko)