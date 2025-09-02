Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The WWII mural called Arsenal of Democracy, which was painted in 1943 by soldiers Clarence S. McWilliams and Frank Schwartzlander, is displayed to the public for the first time since being professionally restored, during the reopening ceremony of the Maryland Museum of Military History located at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland, September 2, 2025. The 35-by-40-foot painting depicting American Soldiers, workers, and families united in the war effort in the form of a “V” for victory was rescued from demolition with the help of the civilian volunteers of the Maryland Defense Force, Maryland Center of Military History staff, Fort Meade Garrison personnel, and generous donors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)