Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The WWII mural called Arsenal of Democracy, which was painted in 1943 by soldiers Clarence S. McWilliams and Frank Schwartzlander, is displayed to the public for the first time since being professionally restored, during the reopening ceremony of the Maryland Museum of Military History located at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland, September 2, 2025. The 35-by-40-foot painting depicting American Soldiers, workers, and families united in the war effort in the form of a “V” for victory was rescued from demolition with the help of the civilian volunteers of the Maryland Defense Force, Maryland Center of Military History staff, Fort Meade Garrison personnel, and generous donors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 15:05
    Photo ID: 9297193
    VIRIN: 250902-M-AA976-1179
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.36 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits
    Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits
    Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits
    Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits
    Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    WWII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download