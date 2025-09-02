Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Military Department honored the Maryland National Guard’s long tradition of service to the state and nation with a historic World War II mural unveiling and a Maryland 400 dedication ceremony during the reopening of the Maryland Museum of Military History located at the Fifth Regiment Armory, September 2, 2025.



Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, adjutant general for Maryland, hosted the Maryland 400 Memorialization ceremony, a dedication of the former Officers’ Regimental room to be named after the Maryland 400. Nearly 250 years ago, a group of Maryland Army National Guard soldiers called the Maryland 400 sacrificed themselves at the Battle of Brooklyn to save Gen. George Washington’s army and the cause of independence during the Revolutionary War. The 175th Infantry Regiment, which traces its lineage directly to the Maryland 400, once called the room its regimental lounge, therefore making the dedication a fitting tribute.



The WWII mural called Arsenal of Democracy painted by soldiers Clarence S. McWilliams and Frank Schwartzlander was rescued from demolition with the help of the civilian volunteers of the Maryland Defense Force, MMD museum staff, Fort Meade Garrison personnel, and generous donors, so the 35-by-40-foot painting could be professionally restored and displayed.



“The mural captured the way that it took a team of ordinary Americans, working at home and in the military to defend liberty across our globe,” said Birckhead. “We can be grateful to the many who teamed together to rescue these murals, restore them and give them a new place of honor here at the Fifth Regiment Armory.”



Kirk McWilliams, whose father painted the mural in 1943 depicting American Soldiers, workers, and families united in the war effort in the form of a “V” for victory, attended the ceremony with his family.



“When I came in this morning and looked at that mural, I got tears right away,” said McWilliams. “We’re honored to have my dad’s mural mounted here, and we very much appreciate everybody that was involved in it.”



Through the donation and process of moving the mural, Kirk said that himself and his three siblings, seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, all learned about his father’s military service and artistic talents.



“The mural is more than just art,” said Barbara Taylor, director of the Maryland Museum of Military History. “It is a vital piece of our state history that illustrates the spirit and sacrifices of Americans made to support the war effort.”



The event also marks the reopening of the Maryland Museum of Military History’s renovated Civil War, World War II, and Global War on Terror rooms. The Civil War Room features the original bass drum of Walter Russell, who enlisted at age 16 and kept cadence at the Battle of Antietam in 1862. His drum, pierced by shrapnel during the fighting in America’s bloodiest single day of battle, was donated by Chris Bloom.



The WWII gallery tells the story of Marylanders who fought with the 29th Infantry Division, and the expanded Global War on Terror exhibits highlight the Maryland National Guard’s most recent service overseas deployments and domestic missions at home. Retired Capt. Joseph Shaffer, who donated a large personal collection for a new Iraq War exhibit, also attended the ceremony along with Mr. Bloom and their families.



“Our museum staff has worked tirelessly to refresh, rearrange, and revamp the museum with new exhibits and documents that provide a deeper and more complete narrative of the Maryland National Guard,” said Dr. Julie Shively, Maryland National Guard command historian. “So we hope that you will see some of your own history in the stories of the men and women told throughout the museum, because this is your museum, your history.”



The Maryland Center for Military History maintains the state’s military heritage, in particular National Guard members, from 1634 to their present-day operations through museum exhibits, educational programs, and public outreach.



“Together, we are adding our experiences to this great tapestry, just like that mural, that tapestry of America and the American experience,” said Birckhead. “Today, as we unveil these exhibits and we open our doors, let us remind ourselves of our freedom from tyranny and the right to shape our own future.”

