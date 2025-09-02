Maryland Museum of Military History reopens with WWII mural unveiling, new exhibits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kirk McWilliams looks at an exhibit with his grandson after the unveiling of a World War II mural his father helped paint in 1943 was displayed during the reopening ceremony of the Maryland Museum of Military History located at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland, September 2, 2025. The 35-by-40-foot painting by soldiers Clarence S. McWilliams and Frank Schwartzlander depicts American Soldiers, workers, and families united in the war effort in the form of a “V” for victory. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)