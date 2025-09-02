MANDA BAY, Kenya (Sept. 4, 2025) — U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), speaks to service members at Manda Bay, Kenya, Sept. 4, 2025. Anderson emphasized the importance of readiness and a commitment to being prepared for any fight. The visit was part of his first trip to Africa as the new AFRICOM commander. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 04:48
|Photo ID:
|9296976
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-XX017-3734
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.73 MB
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
New AFRICOM commander makes first trip to East Africa, focused on bolstering regional partnerships
