New AFRICOM commander makes first trip to East Africa, focused on bolstering regional partnerships

MANDA BAY, Kenya (Sept. 4, 2025) — U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), speaks to service members at Manda Bay, Kenya, Sept. 4, 2025. Anderson emphasized the importance of readiness and a commitment to being prepared for any fight. The visit was part of his first trip to Africa as the new AFRICOM commander. (Courtesy photo)