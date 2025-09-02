New AFRICOM commander makes first trip to East Africa, focused on bolstering regional partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), meets with service members at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 1, 2025, during his first visit to the continent since assuming command in August 2025. His visit emphasized AFRICOM’s broader mission to promote regional stability and strengthen security partnerships in which the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, the premiere campaigning headquarters on the African continent, plays a major role in carrying out AFRICOM's objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)