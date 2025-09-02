New AFRICOM commander makes first trip to East Africa, focused on bolstering regional partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAIROBI, Kenya (Sept. 3, 2025) — U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), salutes senior defense leaders upon arrival at the Kenyan Ministry of Defense Headquarters in Nairobi. Anderson was received by the Kenyan Armed Forces during an official welcome ceremony, where he reviewed and inspected troops. (Courtesy photo)