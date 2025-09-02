New AFRICOM commander makes first trip to East Africa, focused on bolstering regional partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti (Sept. 1, 2025) — U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, renders honors during a pass in review with Gen. Zakaria Cheikh Ibrahim, chief of general staff, Djiboutian Armed Forces. The visit marked Anderson’s first trip to the continent since taking command of AFRICOM. (Courtesy photo)