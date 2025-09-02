Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New AFRICOM commander makes first trip to East Africa, focused on bolstering regional partnerships [Image 6 of 8]

    New AFRICOM commander makes first trip to East Africa, focused on bolstering regional partnerships

    DJIBOUTI

    09.01.2025

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti (Sept. 1, 2025) — U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, renders honors during a pass in review with Gen. Zakaria Cheikh Ibrahim, chief of general staff, Djiboutian Armed Forces. The visit marked Anderson’s first trip to the continent since taking command of AFRICOM. (Courtesy photo)

    USAFRICOM
    counterterrorism
    security cooperation
    partnerships in Africa
    Gen. Dagvin Anderson

