DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti (Sept. 1, 2025) — U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, renders honors during a pass in review with Gen. Zakaria Cheikh Ibrahim, chief of general staff, Djiboutian Armed Forces. The visit marked Anderson’s first trip to the continent since taking command of AFRICOM. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 04:48
|Photo ID:
|9296973
|VIRIN:
|250901-F-XX017-2939
|Resolution:
|5566x3703
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
New AFRICOM commander makes first trip to East Africa, focused on bolstering regional partnerships
