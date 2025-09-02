Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New AFRICOM commander makes first trip to East Africa, focused on bolstering regional partnerships

    New AFRICOM commander makes first trip to East Africa, focused on bolstering regional partnerships

    SOMALIA

    09.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    KISMAYO, Somalia (Sept. 4, 2025) – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), speaks with service members at Cooperative Security Location Kismayo, Somalia, Sept. 4, 2025. Woods traveled with U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), during his first visit to the African continent since taking command in August. (Courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    USAFRICOM
    counterterrorism
    security cooperation
    partnerships in Africa
    Gen. Dagvin Anderson

