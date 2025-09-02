New AFRICOM commander makes first trip to East Africa, focused on bolstering regional partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KISMAYO, Somalia (Sept. 4, 2025) – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), speaks with service members at Cooperative Security Location Kismayo, Somalia, Sept. 4, 2025. Woods traveled with U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), during his first visit to the African continent since taking command in August. (Courtesy photo)