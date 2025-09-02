Members of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa wait in formation prior to the arrival of U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 1, 2025. The visit was Anderson’s first to the African continent since taking command of AFRICOM in August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
New AFRICOM commander makes first trip to East Africa, focused on bolstering regional partnerships
