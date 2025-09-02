Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand [Image 21 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand

    THAILAND

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Megan Puterbaugh, an instructor pilot assigned to 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington National Guard, prepares for takeoff in a UH-60M Black Hawk during a flight as part of Enduring Partners 2025 over Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. This engagement, designed to bolster interoperability and partnership, is part of the National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program, which formally began between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard in 2002. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 9295268
    VIRIN: 250825-Z-FQ627-1022
    Resolution: 5152x7728
    Size: 26.14 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Matthew Sprowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand
    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EP25, Enduring Partners, Washington Army National Guard, Thailand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download