Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Megan Puterbaugh, an instructor pilot assigned to 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington National Guard, prepares for takeoff in a UH-60M Black Hawk during a flight as part of Enduring Partners 2025 over Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. This engagement, designed to bolster interoperability and partnership, is part of the National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program, which formally began between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard in 2002. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)