Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Megan Puterbaugh, an instructor pilot assigned to 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington National Guard, prepares for takeoff in a UH-60M Black Hawk during a flight as part of Enduring Partners 2025 over Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. This engagement, designed to bolster interoperability and partnership, is part of the National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program, which formally began between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard in 2002. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 13:05
|Photo ID:
|9295268
|VIRIN:
|250825-Z-FQ627-1022
|Resolution:
|5152x7728
|Size:
|26.14 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
