    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand [Image 20 of 21]

    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand

    THAILAND

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Washington Air National Guard commander, rides in a Washington Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk piloted by U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jarin Trakel, a standardization pilot assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, 96th Aviation Troop Command, during an Enduring Partners 2025 training event over Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. Enduring Partners gives U.S. and Thai service members an opportunity to strengthen relationships and validate and enhance interoperability through training, air-to-air refueling and ground-controlled interception. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 9295261
    VIRIN: 250826-Z-FQ627-1015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.75 MB
    Location: TH
    This work, Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Matthew Sprowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

