Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand

A Washington Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk, assigned to the 96th Aviation Troop Command, prepares to land as part of Enduring Partners 2025 at Chandy Range, Lop Buri, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. Enduring Partners gives U.S. and Thai service members an opportunity to strengthen relationships and validate and enhance interoperability through training, air-to-air refueling and ground-controlled interception. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)