    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand [Image 17 of 21]

    Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand

    THAILAND

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard, conduct post-flight maintenance on UH-60M Black Hawks as part of Enduring Partners 2025 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party and space. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 9295228
    VIRIN: 250826-Z-FQ627-1020
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.07 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Matthew Sprowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EP25, Enduring Partners, Washington Army National Guard, Thailand

