Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard, conduct post-flight maintenance on UH-60M Black Hawks as part of Enduring Partners 2025 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party and space. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)