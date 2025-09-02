Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Washington Air National Guard commander, and Royal Thai Air Force Air Vice Marshal Nat Kham-in, deputy director of the Directorate of Operations and Training, Air Force Operations Department, speak with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jarin Trakel, a standardization pilot assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington National Guard, following a UH-60M Black Hawk flight during Enduring Partners 2025 at Chandy Range, Lop Buri, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. Enduring Partners gives U.S. and Thai service members an opportunity to strengthen relationships and validate and enhance interoperability through training, air-to-air refueling and ground-controlled interception. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)