A Washington Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk, assigned to the 96th Aviation Troop Command, conducts a training flight as part of Enduring Partners 2025 over Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. Enduring Partners gives U.S. and Thai service members an opportunity to strengthen relationships and validate and enhance interoperability through training, air-to-air refueling and ground-controlled interception. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 13:05
|Photo ID:
|9295169
|VIRIN:
|250826-Z-FQ627-1012
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Matthew Sprowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.