Washington Army National Guard UH-60s conduct flight operations over Thailand

A Washington Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk, assigned to the 96th Aviation Troop Command, conducts a training flight as part of Enduring Partners 2025 over Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. Enduring Partners gives U.S. and Thai service members an opportunity to strengthen relationships and validate and enhance interoperability through training, air-to-air refueling and ground-controlled interception. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)