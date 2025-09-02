A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Carlyann Dean, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, lowers the canopy of an F-16 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. F-16s assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron are being relocated under a process designed to sustain readiness with overlapping assets in the U.S.-Japan Alliance. The permanent stationing of newer, more advanced aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning IIs will enhance Misawa Air Base’s operational readiness to defend Japan and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)