A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment

U.S. Air Force Capt. Carlyann Dean, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, lowers the canopy of an F-16 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. F-16s assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron are being relocated under a process designed to sustain readiness with overlapping assets in the U.S.-Japan Alliance. The permanent stationing of newer, more advanced aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning IIs will enhance Misawa Air Base’s operational readiness to defend Japan and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9294358
|VIRIN:
|250902-F-VQ736-1060
|Resolution:
|7810x5207
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
