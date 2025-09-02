Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Willenbrock, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, and Senior Airman John Durkin, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, complete pre-flight inspections before divestment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. The 13th Fighter Squadron’s former aircraft are being relocated as part of a $10 billion modernization plan to strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance. The implementation of F-35 Lightning IIs in the place of F-16s provides the Misawa Air Base’s joint ground forces freedom from attack and freedom to maneuver while simultaneously holding the adversary’s most heavily defended targets at risk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    VIRIN: 250902-F-VQ736-1051
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

