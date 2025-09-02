A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Willenbrock, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, and Senior Airman John Durkin, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, complete pre-flight inspections before divestment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. The 13th Fighter Squadron’s former aircraft are being relocated as part of a $10 billion modernization plan to strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance. The implementation of F-35 Lightning IIs in the place of F-16s provides the Misawa Air Base’s joint ground forces freedom from attack and freedom to maneuver while simultaneously holding the adversary’s most heavily defended targets at risk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)