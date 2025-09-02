Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment [Image 1 of 5]

    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron (FS) departs for the last time at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. The 13th FS’s former aircraft are being relocated in a realignment that underscores the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. It is necessary to modernize assets to ensure Misawa Air Base is ready to maintain a credible deterrence force while advancing 35th Fighter Wing capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

