A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron (FS) departs for the last time at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. The 13th FS’s former aircraft are being relocated in a realignment that underscores the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. It is necessary to modernize assets to ensure Misawa Air Base is ready to maintain a credible deterrence force while advancing 35th Fighter Wing capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)