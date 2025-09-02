A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron departs for the last time at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. Following more than 40 years at Misawa, the F-16s are being relocated in line with a Department of Defense plan to advance capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. Divesting F-16s and permanently stationing F-35 Lightning IIs strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s deterrence posture and sharpens its regional response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)