Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron departs for the last time at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. Following more than 40 years at Misawa, the F-16s are being relocated in line with a Department of Defense plan to advance capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. Divesting F-16s and permanently stationing F-35 Lightning IIs strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s deterrence posture and sharpens its regional response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 22:03
    Photo ID: 9294355
    VIRIN: 250902-F-VQ736-1364
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment
    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment
    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment
    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment
    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Divestment
    Japan
    F-16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download