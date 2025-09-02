A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron departs for the last time at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. Following more than 40 years at Misawa, the F-16s are being relocated in line with a Department of Defense plan to advance capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. Divesting F-16s and permanently stationing F-35 Lightning IIs strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s deterrence posture and sharpens its regional response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9294355
|VIRIN:
|250902-F-VQ736-1364
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.