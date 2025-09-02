A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off for the last time at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. The 13th FS’s former aircraft are being relocated for F-35 Lightning IIs under a modernization plan that invests billions into maintaining the Indo-Pacific regional stability. The F-35 has the fifth-generation capabilities needed to achieve unmatched levels of survivability and lethality required to maintain the 35th Fighter Wing’s advantage against new and evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)