Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off for the last time at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 2, 2025. The 13th FS’s former aircraft are being relocated for F-35 Lightning IIs under a modernization plan that invests billions into maintaining the Indo-Pacific regional stability. The F-35 has the fifth-generation capabilities needed to achieve unmatched levels of survivability and lethality required to maintain the 35th Fighter Wing’s advantage against new and evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 22:03
    Photo ID: 9294357
    VIRIN: 250902-F-VQ736-1306
    Resolution: 7086x4724
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment
    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment
    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment
    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment
    A New Era: 13th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Divestment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Divestment
    Japan
    F-16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download