CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District Commandant Vice Adm. Tatsuya Fukuda address CFAS chief petty officers (CPO) and CPO selectees after a CPO pride run at CFAS in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. The run is held annually for chiefs and selectees to celebrate the CPO initiation season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)