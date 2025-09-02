CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District Commandant Vice Adm. Tatsuya Fukuda, and Sasebo-based chief petty officers (CPO) and CPO selectees sing Anchors Aweigh during a CPO pride run at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. The run is held annually for chiefs and selectees to celebrate the CPO initiation season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)