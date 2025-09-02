CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez leads a chief petty officer (CPO) pride run alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District Commandant Vice Adm. Tatsuya Fukuda in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. The run is held annually for chiefs and selectees to celebrate the CPO initiation season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)