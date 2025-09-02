CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sasebo-based chief petty officers (CPO) and CPO selectees conduct a CPO pride run at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. The run is held annually for chiefs and selectees to celebrate the CPO initiation season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)