Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District Commandant Vice Adm. Tatsuya Fukuda, JMSDF Command Master Chief Shigekazu Suenaga, and Sasebo-based chief petty officers (CPO) and CPO selectees pose for a photo before conducting a CPO pride run at CFAS in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. The run is held annually for chiefs and selectees to celebrate the CPO initiation season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 20:46
    Photo ID: 9294256
    VIRIN: 250905-N-KW679-1012
    Resolution: 3674x2624
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run
    CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run
    CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run
    CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run
    CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run
    CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run
    CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run
    CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    season
    cpo
    sasebo
    chief
    cfas
    americasnavy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download